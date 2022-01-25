5 facts about Apiate explosion you should know

A huge explosion occured at Apiate

A huge explosion on Thursday afternoon has devastated the town of Apiate near Bogoso in the Western region.

Visuals from the area show homes flattened due to the impact of the explosion which has claimed a dozen lives.



The Ghana Police Service has since made a passionate appeal to surrounding communities to open up schools and churches to house residents of the town who have been rendered homeless.



The explosion claimed at least 13 lives in a tragic incident which attracted a lot of attention from social media users.



While some commiserated with the affected families, others called on the relevant authorities to act.



According to the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, 59 persons were injured, with 42 receiving treatment and others in critical condition.



Below are 5 facts you should know about the explosion

1. The explosion occurred at Apiate a mining town near Bogoso in the western region of Ghana.



2. It happened at about 1:30 pm on 20 January 2022 and left a crater in the middle of the town.



3. An ECG transformer in close range was also destroyed in the process.



4. The vehicle carrying explosives to the Chirano gold mine about 140km (90 miles) from the scene of the blast is said to belong to Arthanns Logistics.



5. President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo donated 200,000 cedis to support persons affected by the explosion.