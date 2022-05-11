5 headmasters referred to EOCO over alleged procurement breaches

James Klutse Avedzi

Five heads of educational institutions in the Western Region have been referred to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for prosecution over alleged procurement breaches by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament.

The affected headmasters include those from; Methodist SHS, Tarkwa SHS, St. Augustine’s SHS, Bogoso, Bonzu-Kaku SHS and Adiembra SHS.



James Klutse Avedzi, Chairman of PAC, stated that these headmasters are fond of taking advantage of the system.



He explained that PAC's recommendation for the headmasters to be prosecuted is to serve as a deterrent to others.



“In the past, we have never referred officials or individuals for prosecution, so it looks like they are taking advantage of that, that it has become an annual ritual, we will only come, the chairman will caution and that will be the end.

“So we decided that now if you go against the law we will recommend you for prosecution. So you go to court and defend yourself and if the court thinks that your defence is sufficient or strong enough, they will set you free but if your defence is weak, then the court will apply the law to ensure that you face the punishment,” James Klutse Avedzi said.



Meanwhile, a staff of Archbishop Porters SHS in Takoradi has also been referred to EOCO for allegedly receiving salaries unlawfully.



The PAC is currently holding hearings for eighteen Senior High Schools in the Western Region.