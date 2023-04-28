5 ministries that have created more jobs according to Bawumia’s Report

Some Members of the Nation Builders Corps

Data from the government has suggested that there have been 2 million jobs created between 2017 and 2022 across sectors of the economy.

This was released by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to back the claims he made at the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Black Star Square on April 22, 2023.



The jobs created are categorised under the various ministries. Whereas some ministries created more jobs, others have just few within the same year period.



This piece focuses on five of the ministries that have created that most jobs according to the data.



Trade and Industries:



The government says it has created the most jobs under this ministry, about 269,520 of them. The Ministry of Trade and Industries tops the list as the ministry with the most jobs. According to the report, the famed 1D1F and numerous stimulus packages helped the ministry top the chart.

Employment and Labour Relations:



Coming in second in the report is the ministry in charge and employment and labour with about 216, 832 jobs created. Although the issue of unemployment among the youth remains topical, the government glorifies itself for the creation of the most jobs under this ministry. It stated the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) as the agency in charge that manages the jobs created.



Education:



According to the report, the Ministry of Education is third in place to have created the most jobs of about 136, 053. The government touts the famous Free SHS as one of the most successful programmes it has implemented since 2017. However, the sector has been under public criticism after some policies were implemented. To the government, these policies are part of reformations it is embarking on in the industry robust to serve contemporary times.



Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources:

The ministry for lands and natural resources comes in third as having the most jobs created under the government. In the news recently, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been in the news following the report released by Prof Frimpong-Boateng on activities of illegal mining under the watch of the ministry and its agencies. According to the report, there are about 102,956 jobs created between 2017 and 2022. The jobs created according to the report are under the supervision of the Forestry Commission. It can be recalled that the government in 2018 launched the Youth in Afforestation program under the Commission to help regain the lost vegetation over of the forests.



Health:



The data reveals that under the Ministry of Health, there 106,106 jobs have been created. Recently, news reports have brought to fore, the level of unemployment in the sector. However, the government believes it has created more jobs in the sector. Among other things, there has been allegations of inadequate salaries which has resulted in workers relocating to other countries, picketing over job placements among others.



Other ministries, in the same report are said to have the least number of jobs created under them. They include the ministry of Planning, Fisheries and Aquaculture, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs which have 6, 39, 39 respectively.





