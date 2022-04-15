5 most hilarious MPs Ghanaians would love to keep in Parliament forever

Ghana's parliament

Beyond the tense moments on the floor of the House accompanied by intense debate and disagreements which have led to fisticuffs and name-calling, is the light moment.

In the wake of heated national debates, Ghanaians can always count on some members of parliament to create humour out of ongoing controversies in the august House.



These moments are usually from some specific Members of Parliament who usually make statements or pass comments that could make many laugh out loud uncontrollably while listening.



These jaw-dropping moments, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin says are needed to defuse the tensions



Here is a listicle of some hilarious MPs in the 8th parliament:



1. A.B. A Fuseini



The Member of Parliament for the Sagnarigu Constituency in the Northern Region is one of the MPs who is known for his proverbs.



A.B.A Fuseini during a presser said, “A man who has died in the market, there is no need to announce his funeral.” This proverb was in connection with Dr Bawuimia's long silence in line with the recent economic hardship in the country.



Speaking on Dr. Bawumia again, he said “when a Lion is fond of patronizing the market, they will treat it like a puppy.” This was in reference to the mistrust of Dr Bawumia having a solution to the Ghanaian economic crisis.

Aside from that, during the debate of the State of the Nation Address, A.B.A Fusieni in an attempt to explain how hard the economic hardship has hit Ghanaians said “everything in the country had gone up except the height of the president” this comment got a lot of MPs laughing in the august house while the debate went on.







2. Stephen Amoah



Aside being known to be a very emotional person, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso has a way of claiming nerves in Parliament any time he rises to speak in the house.



In an attempt to spice up Parliamentary debate on corruption, Dr Stephen Amoah was heard using words such as “higgledy-piggledy, mumbo jumbo and abracadabra” to decry the disreputable effects of corruption on the country.



His comments went viral on social media with some individuals not comprehending what exactly he wanted to express.







3. KT Hammond

The Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa cannot be left out as one of the hilarious MPs in the 8th parliament.



He usually will find a way of making MPs laugh during the critical debate while he makes his point on critical issues.







4. Ernest Dogbey



Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Norgbey, in December last year took part in the fisticuff that occurred in parliament during an attempt by the First Deputy Speake, Joseph Osei Owusu, to partake in decision making in the house.



Ernest Dogbey during the fisticuffs was captured dragging the Speaker’s seat away from its position.



When asked why took the seat of the speaker, he said he was taking it to his office to preserve it till the Speaker Alban Bagbin returns from his trip.



“I didn’t snatch the seat of the Speaker, I was only preserving it. Yes, it is not my duty to preserve the seat of the Speaker, but when he rules that he is not the Speaker, then we would have to preserve it [the seat] for the Speaker till he comes."

“I don’t agree with the view that touching the Speaker’s seat, is sacrilegious. The Speaker was not on the seat when I touched it. So many people touch the Speaker’s seat. I can also touch it. When I touch it, what happens? And no, my action did not attract the Marshals. They were already there. They were already positioned around the mace and the seat. No one intended to carry the seat outside the chamber,” he said.



5. Eugene Boakye Antwi



Member of Subin Constituency, Eugene Boakye Antwi, cannot be left out of this list, as he is always known to pass comments while parliamentary business is ongoing.



He is usually heard screaming “sit down, shut up, oh shame” anytime he is against a statement.



He is also known to be a good cheerleader for his side of the house.



Even though he hardly rises to speak on the floor of the house, he is known as one of the MPs who will also pass comments to spite the minority.







Sam George

"You can’t leave Australia with your two left legs and dictate to us" these were the words of the Ningo-Prampram MP to the former Australian Ambassador, Gregory Andrews, in his attempt to fight for homosexual rights in Ghana



Sam George who was upset used some unprintable words on the High Commissioner and vowed to beat him up, “if he decides not to behave like a diplomat.”



Sam George is also known for making hilarious comments and posts on his Social Media handles.



For the best clap backs, Sam George cannot be left out. He is noted as one of the MPs who will not ignore you if you attack him.



