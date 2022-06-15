1
5 petition CHRAJ over failure of ministers to declare assets

Chraj Ghana Logo.png The group are calling on CHRAJ to investigate the declaration of assets by state officials

Wed, 15 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Five persons have asked the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to take action against all ministers and deputy ministers who have failed to declare their assets in accordance with Article 286 of the 1992 Constitution.

The petitioners namely; Nicholas Opoku, Lolan Sagoe-Moses, Crystal Selorm Amudzi, Francis Boye, and Elias Ashkur, are asking CHRAJ to among other things investigate whether some public officers including ministers in the current government have failed to declare their assets.

The petitioners want CHRAJ to also determine whether such a failure on the part of the state officers constitutes a breach of their oath of office.

The group then wants CHRAJ to take legal action against the defaulting officials for their failure to declare their assets.

Read the full petition below:

