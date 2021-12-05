5 photos of IGP Dampare getting his hands dirty on cocoa farms

Dr. George Dampare is seen here helping on a cocoa farm

Friday was Farmers' Day

Police administration on Community Engagement Strategy



Dr. George Akuffo Dampare in Ashanti region



On Friday, December 3, 2021, the nation joined farmers and fisherfolk from across the country to mark this year’s National Farmers’ Day.



The main event, which was held in Cape Coast, was on the theme, ‘Planting for Food and Jobs: Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana’ and was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, at the same time, was in the Ashanti region, spending some time with cocoa farmers.

This was part of the Community Engagement Strategy of the IGP and his team.



At Kwaafokrom, a cocoa farming community, about 5 kilometers from Mabang, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare engaged with some community members.



He also joined the community members as they engaged in a customary communal activity, helping one of their own, Commissioner of Police Rtd. and a former Director of National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) formally the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), Mr. Ellis Owusu Fordwouh, on his 65- acre cocoa farm plantation.



The farmers were in the process of cutting open the harvested cocoa pods, removing the seeds and heaping them on layers of banana leaves for fermentation when the IGP joined them.



Here are some photos of the IGP:

















