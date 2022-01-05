5 policemen interdicted for extortion

The police took GHC500 from the victim

Information reaching MyNewsGh.com is that five (5) policemen have been interdicted for extorting money from a civilian.

According to information available to this website, the victim of the extortion has been identified as Tamimu, aged 31 and unemployed.



Tamimu on January 2, 2022 was driving a DV plated Toyota Corolla saloon car belonging to his friend, Nketiah Frank from Anum Apapam to Asamankese to buy a tyre for his private vehicle.



On reaching Sukruntu which is close to Asamankese, he met a 5 man team of police officers from the National Highway Patrol on board a white pick up No.GP 2517.



He claimed he was searched and one of them informed him that they have found a wrap of suspected Indian hemp on the back seat.



Tamimu was subsequently arrested and assaulted and it took a friend called Abu who happened to chance upon the scene to plead on his behalf.

Abu is said to have paid an amount of GHC 500 before his friend was released by the Police.



When a team from the Asamankese Divisional Command led by the Commander Chief Superintendent Mr. Felix Apedo accompanied by his Divisional Crime Officer, ASP/ Mr. C.T. Apronti questioned the policemen involved, denied planting the suspected Indian Hemp on the complaint.



They however admitted collecting 450 Cedis from the victim through his friend Abu before releasing him.



The police administration has therefore interdicted the officers including Chief Inspector William Tawiah, Sergeant Ibrahim Iddi, Sergeant Richard Otoo, Sergeant Samuel Kumah and Corporal Richard Kpeanaah.