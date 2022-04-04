5 ringleaders in Wulugu SHS riot deboardinised, others fined GH¢76 each

Wulugu SHS students vandalise school property during a demonstration
SHS students fined to repair damage caused during riot – Regional Minister
Wulugu SHS students demonstrate against poor feeding by school authorities
North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria, has disclosed that five students who led a riot in Wulugu Senior High School, which happened in March 2022, have been ejected from the boarding house of the school.
Zakaria also said that all the other students, who were involved in the riot, have been fined GH¢76 each to repair the damage they caused during the riots, citinewsroom.com reports.
“… because they are the ring leaders, they will pay a little more than their colleagues would … overall, all the students have been billed to pay some amount of money that will be used to repair the damage they have caused,” he is quoted to have said in a Citi News interview.
The regional minister added that the punishment meted out to the student was decided by the region's educational authorities following the recommendation of a five-member committee set to investigate the riots.
On March 2, 2022, students of the Wulugu Senior High School in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region held a demonstration complaining about the food they are served during dining, saying that food given them was unhealthy for their consumption.
In the course of the demonstration, the students vandalised school properties, including classroom windows and their headmaster’s bungalow.
- No double-track for students entering SHS this year – Education Ministry
- Do not focus on FSHS policy to the detriment of basic school education - Kumbungu MP
- This is the 'most fantastic and best times' to be a youth in Ghana – Pius Hadzide
- Review free SHS without sacrificing quality - Paul Amaning
- Review of Free SHS does not mean cancellation of policy - Prof. Asante
- Read all related articles