5 ringleaders in Wulugu SHS riot deboardinised, others fined GH¢76 each

Wulugu Senior High School

North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria, has disclosed that five students who led a riot in Wulugu Senior High School, which happened in March 2022, have been ejected from the boarding house of the school.



Zakaria also said that all the other students, who were involved in the riot, have been fined GH¢76 each to repair the damage they caused during the riots, citinewsroom.com reports.



“… because they are the ring leaders, they will pay a little more than their colleagues would … overall, all the students have been billed to pay some amount of money that will be used to repair the damage they have caused,” he is quoted to have said in a Citi News interview.