5 times John Mahama has been installed chief

John Mahama has been installed chief in a number of places

For centuries, the age-old tradition of chieftaincy or traditional titles have usually come about by dint of blood lineage or family ties but development and advancement have surely given a new feel to this.

Today, chieftaincy titles are given to ordinary people who have contributed in one way or another towards the building of a community, or even an entire nation.



The former president, John Dramani Mahama, as is with many other influential persons, has also earned a number of chieftaincy titles through this means.



GhanaWeb puts together some five major chieftaincy titles he has been given, including one from Nigeria.



Here they are:



Nana Asomfo Dramani Atopi II



In 2015, the former president was honoured by the chiefs and people of Odupong Traditional Area, at Kasoa in the Central Region.

They installed him as Asumfohene of the area, under the stool name, Nana Asomfo Dramani Atopi II.



This was in recognition of the president’s dedication to duty, hard work and the development he gave to the traditional area.







Nana Beyeman Kwame Ababio I



In September 2020, John Dramani Mahama was installed as the Nkosuohene (Development Chief) of the Apesika Traditional Area in the Kintampo South Constituency in the Bono East Region.



He was installed Under the stool name Nana Beyeman Kwame Ababio I.

The former president was taken through the customary rites by the Chief of Jema and Kyidomhene of the Nkoranza Traditional Council, Nana Amponsah Gyan II.



Nana Amponsah Gyan II explained that John Mahama deserved to be honoured because he undertook massive development projects in the area when he was the President of Ghana.



This installation happened during his tour of the Bono East Region as part of his campaign tour towards the general elections of that year.







Aare Atolase of Offa Kingdom



In the Kwara State of Nigeria in 2015, the Offa Kingdom conferred an honorary chieftaincy title on President John Dramani Mahama at a ceremony at the palace of the Olofa of Offa.

The title, AARE ATOLASE OF OFFA KINGDOM, according to HRM Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II means, “HE John Mahama is the President of all others that are ensuring the nobility of this Kingdom is maintained.”











Osahene Dr. John Mahama



In September 2020, the chiefs and people of Bibianiha and adjoining communities in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region installed John Dramani Mahama, as Nkosohene (Development Chief) of the community.



Speaking at a durbar ahead of the enstoolment on the night of Wednesday, September 30, 2020, the chief of Bibianiha, Nana Akumsah Adinkra, said the decision to enstool John Mahama as development chief comes on the back of his developmental exploits in the area during his tenure of office.

The former president was given the stool name Osahene Dr. John Mahama, with all traditional rites performed.







Development Chief of Proso Kofikrom



In February 2020, the former president was installed as a development chief at Proso Kofikrom in the Western North Region.



The Chief of the town, Nana Gyan Kofi II, who performed the installation, said he was confident John Mahama would be president in 2021.



