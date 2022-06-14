50 soldiers to assist ECG install pre-paid metres in Krobo – MCE

The soldiers will help the meter fixing exercise to go smoothly

A contingent of 50 military men will be deployed to Krobo to assist ECG officials to fix pre-paid meters in the area.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Mr Eric Tetteh in an interview with Accra 100.5 FM on the midday news on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, indicated that the meters will be installed in Kpong and its environs.



According to him, the instruction is simple, "when they enter your house and you say you don't want a pre-paid meter, they will disconnect you and move on. If you want it, they will connect you and move on.



“This is a painful decision but the last resort due to the activities of some people in inciting the people to resist the installation of the pre-paid meters by ECG in these areas,” he explained.



He said ECG’s debt continues to pile up as a result of the failure of the people to duly pay their bills.

He noted that the alternative will be scary as the municipality risk not getting power if a drastic decision is not taken to fix the pre-paid meters in the area.



“We know what we went through when electricity was taken off by ECG sometime ago,” he said.



He pleaded with the people to avoid any confrontation and cooperate with the ECG officers.