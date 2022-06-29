50-year-old man allegedly beaten to death in Akatsi-Tayime

Family of the deceased gathered at his home

A 50-year-old farmer and resident of Akatsi-Tayime in the Akatsi South District of the Volta region, John Awudey has died as a result of an alleged assault.

According to his family, they couldn't send the deceased to hospital for medical treatment or make a police case against the suspect after the alleged assault.



Family and friends who met some journalists a day after the demise of their brother revealed that barely two years ago, the suspect, Korsi Agudah impregnated and ignored a young physically challenged woman who's a cousin of the deceased.



According to the sister of the deceased, Patience Awudey, she moved the pregnant woman from the village to the city and took care of her with support from the deceased until a child was born.



She continued that, when she came back to the village with the nursing mother and the child, the suspect requested to have an intimate relationship with the physically challenged woman again which her brother John Awudey stood against.



The family alleged that due to this development, the suspect Korsi Agudah on several occasions verbally assaulted John Awudey. Thursday, June 23, the suspect physically assaulted and also cut him with a sharp material, allegedly manipulated with snake venom.

The family could not report any of these developments to the Police or seek medical treatment due to the financial crisis of the family.



Patience Awudey is appealing to authorities and benevolent Ghanaians to help give justice to her late brother who fought a good fight for a physically challenged person.



Meanwhile, the suspect upon hearing the death of his victim vacated the village and has since been on the run.



Akatsi South has been recently engulfed in criminal activities mostly committed by the youth although Police in the area is doing what they can.



John Awudey's corpse has been deposited at the St. Paul Hospital Mortuary in Akatsi.