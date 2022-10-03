50-year-old man allegedly rapes class 6 pupil

The suspect of the alleged rape has however taken to his heels

The Chief of Kwahu Apradang, a farming community in the Kwahu West municipality of the Eastern Region, Nana Abredu Somuah II, has registered his displeasure with his elders over how they handled an alleged rape case in his absence.

A 16-year-old class six pupil, name withheld, allegedly was raped by a 50-year-old Opanin Kwame Nkrumah Totowadwenmu – literally meaning to close your mind – about a week ago.



Maame Pokua and Mr. Kwaku Osei, aka Dwen Wo Daakye, mother and father of the victim, narrating the incident to Class 91.3 FM’s correspondent said upon seeing the signs of rape, they interrogated their daughter and she disclosed that she had indeed been raped by the suspect.



The case was forwarded to the chief’s palace for the necessary actions to be taken, while he, Nana Abredu Somuah II, the chief of the town, had travelled.



Nana Osei Wiafe, one of the chief’s elders who stood in his stead, settled the rape case and awarded GH¢ 1,000 costs for the suspect to pay for allegedly raping the class 6 pupil.

Nana Somuah Abredu upon hearing this after returning from his journey was very angry with his elders for mishandling the case.



He has therefore called on the police to intervene and make the necessary arrests to deter others in the area from such actions.



The suspect has taken to his heels upon hearing of the recent decision by the chief.