3
Menu
News

50-year-old man kills girlfriend over GH¢1,500

Manhunt Police File photo: Police on a manhunt for man who killed girlfriend

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Man shoots girlfriend for allegedly stealing GH¢1,500 from him

Police on a manhunt for man who killed girlfriend over GH¢1,500

Police commence investigation into the killing of a woman by her lover in Dzodze

A 50-year-old man has reportedly killed his girlfriend, who he accused of stealing his GH¢1,500, in Dzodze, the district capital of the Ketu North Municipality in the Volta Region.

According to reports, the man shot his girlfriend as they were having an altercation over the said amount on Monday, June 6, 2022, gbcghanaonline.com reports.

Speaking in an interview on GBC News, the Dzodze District Police Commander, Superintendent Christian Dogbatse, who confirmed the incident, said that the police are investigating the matter.

He noted that the suspect was, however, nowhere to be found and the police are doing all they can to arrest him.

“(The) suspect is currently on the run and investigations are underway to arrest him,” Superintendent Dogbatse is quoted to have said on GBC News.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Obiri Boahen scolds Adom Otchere
15-year-old sexually-molested girl breaks silence
5 players likely to be left out of Ghana's squad for the World Cup
Chelsea FC Ghanaian kit man reportedly dies after 2 weeks on vacation in Ghana
Obiri Boahen shreds critics to pieces over Togbe Afede’s Ex-gratia
Odoi Kwao family call for the arrest of Nii Lante Vanderpuye
I never said Akufo-Addo won't make it to Heaven - Ablakwa clarifies
Togbe Afede's aide slams Adom-Otchere
Togbe Afede attended 39 out of 242 meetings of Council of State - Adom-Otchere
I told my daughter not to eat, drink anything her father gives her – Mother of ‘ritual-killing’ victim
Related Articles: