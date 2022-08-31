50-year-old woman who went missing found in a pit latrine at Enyan Asempenyin

She was given a good bath after she was removed as she was smeared with feces

A woman who had gone missing for three days has been found in a public pit latrine at Enyan Asempenyin in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

Information gathered indicates that she was rescued after a young man who had gone to use the public toilet on Monday evening, August 29, 2022, heard the voice of a woman screaming for help.



He’s said to have rushed and informed the community members about the incident following which a distress call was placed to the Breman Essiam Fire Station and was rescued by fire officers after they broke the hole at the top to create a wider opening for her to come out.



The woman who claims she was traveling was rescued with her bag containing money.

The Fire Commander for Ajumako Enyan Essiam District, DO3 Augustine Cudjoe in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan expressed shock as to how it was possible for the woman to ‘drown’ in the 12-feet pit latrine since the hole is narrow for her to go through.



The woman is currently receiving treatment at the Ajumako Government Hospital, while the Ajumako District Police Command commences an investigation.