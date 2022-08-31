1
Menu
News

50-year-old woman who went missing found in a pit latrine at Enyan Asempenyin

Missing Woman Enyam She was given a good bath after she was removed as she was smeared with feces

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A woman who had gone missing for three days has been found in a public pit latrine at Enyan Asempenyin in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

Information gathered indicates that she was rescued after a young man who had gone to use the public toilet on Monday evening, August 29, 2022, heard the voice of a woman screaming for help.

He’s said to have rushed and informed the community members about the incident following which a distress call was placed to the Breman Essiam Fire Station and was rescued by fire officers after they broke the hole at the top to create a wider opening for her to come out.

The woman who claims she was traveling was rescued with her bag containing money.

The Fire Commander for Ajumako Enyan Essiam District, DO3 Augustine Cudjoe in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan expressed shock as to how it was possible for the woman to ‘drown’ in the 12-feet pit latrine since the hole is narrow for her to go through.

She was given a good bath after she was removed as she was smeared with feces.

The woman is currently receiving treatment at the Ajumako Government Hospital, while the Ajumako District Police Command commences an investigation.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Anyidoho vows to thwart Asiedu Nketia's NDC Chairmanship aspiration
Top judges paid as low as GH¢7,509 for auction cars - AG's report
Labianca owner not an appointee of Akufo-Addo - Sam Okudzeto
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder