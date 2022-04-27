50 years ago today, Kwame Nkrumah died

Kwame Nkrumah died 50 years ago today

The Ghanaian Times newspaper report of Friday, April 28, 1972, had the bold headlines “Kwame Nkrumah is dead, State Burial for him,” and “The man, Nkrumah,” announcing the death of Ghana’s first president.

Looking at 50 years since that announcement was made, GhanaWeb brings back a photo of that newspaper page that detailed the death of the country’s founder and leader.



On Friday, April 28, 1972, Ghanaians in the then young Ghana, woke up to the news of the death of the country's freedom fighter and first president, Kwame Nkrumah.



Nkrumah had died the day before in Bucharest, Romania, from where he has travelled to get treatment for his prostate cancer diagnosis.



He was 62.

As GhanaWeb shares this, it is hope that it reminds every Ghanaian that the struggles, sacrifices, and the insight of the man Kwame Nkrumah are what has given them a free country as they have it today.



See the photo below:



