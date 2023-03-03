11
500,000 students placed in Senior High Schools this year – Adutwum

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum?resize=720%2C495&ssl=1 Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The number of students placed in Senior High Schools (SHSs) across the country has improved significantly since the inception of the government’s free SHS programme.

The Minister of Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum disclosed this while speaking at the 2022 Presidential Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) awards held in Accra.

The Minister also revealed that this year, records indicate that 500,000 students have been placed in SHSs in the country.

The Minister said: “The Free SHS programme has sent many students to various high schools in the country. When it started in 2017, there were 830,000 students enrolled in high schools across the country.”

“This year alone, we have a record 500,000 students placed in senior high schools across the country, and we are looking forward for them to enrol. That tells you the progress we have made these past few years.”

