500 women in small-scale farming receive support from Yendi MP

The MP donated various farm inputs to the female farmers

Some 500 women who are into small-scale farming have received support from the Member of Parliament for Yendi Constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama.

The MP’s support was in the form of skill training as well as farming inputs, which included Knapsack spraying machines, pesticides and weedicides, Wellington boots, cutlasses, and fertilizers.



The beneficiaries, drawn from communities within the Eastern corridor of the country, were taken through a series of training facilitated by experts in agriculture on best practices.



“About 80 percent of the world's food is produced by small-scale farming. Women make up, on average 43 percent, of the agricultural labor in developing countries but lack the most basic tools and inputs for their agricultural activities.



“In response, through my NGO, the Partnership for Poverty Reduction (PPR) yesterday I supported some 500 women from the Eastern Corridor with training, farm inputs and tools. The women drawn from Yendi, Tatale-sanguli, Bimbilla, Kpandai, Saboba and Karaga received Knapsack spraying machines, pesticides and weedicides, Wellington boots, cutlasses, fertilizers and a training session with the agricultural experts,” Farouk Mahama said in a Facebook post.

According to the MP, his NGO remains committed to supporting and empowering women in agriculture.







