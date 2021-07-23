51-year-old arrested for raping 5-year-old girl

The case was reported to the police for investigations to be launched.

One Abugri Stone has been arrested by the Savelugu Police for defiling a 5-year-old girl.



The incident happened when the victim’s grandmother sent her to collect money from the suspect around 7:30pm on Monday, July 19.



Several hours later, the victim had not returned. It was at that point that the grandmother went to the house of the 51-year-old to check on her granddaughter and upon arrival, met the suspect having an affair with the 5-year-old.



Savelugu District Divisional Commander, Twumasi Ankrah, confirmed the incident to JoyNews, stating that, the victim was given a police medical report to seek medical care.



He noted that 2 months ago, a young lady died in the same vicinity after she was raped.



Mr. Twumasi Ankrah further urged parents to pay critical attention to their children to ensure their safety.



