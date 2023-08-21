52% of Ghanaians opposed to Ghana sending troops to Niger – Poll

File photo

According to a poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics, around 52% of Ghanaians oppose Ghana sending troops to Niger as part of ECOWAS’s efforts to restore democracy.

The two-day poll was conducted between August 18 and 19 indicates that



The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on August 10 ordered its standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger.



According to ECOWAS, all diplomatic channels had been used to resolve the crisis but the process has not been fruitful.



Several individuals had also advised the government not to deploy Ghanaian soldiers to Niger.

The poll sampled 1,618 respondents across the sixteen regions of Ghana.



The poll found that nearly 76% of Ghanaians share the view that coups in Africa have been occasioned by bad governance in those countries.



17% do not share this view, and 7% have no opinion.



49% of Ghanaians also think that coups are not a durable solution to bad governance, while 43% disagree and 8% have no opinion.