54-year-old painter jailed 20 years for defiling, impregnating girlfriend's daughter

Source: GNA

A painter, who defiled his girlfriend's 13-year- old daughter, has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by an Adentan Circuit Court.

Fred Acquaye, 54, is said to have defiled the victim on two occasions after his girlfriend had gone to church.



Charged with defilement, Acquaye pleaded guilty with explanation.



He said he went to pour water on the victim in the bathroom when she told him she was feeling warm.



On the second occasion, Acquaye said he could not tell what happened before he had sex with the girl.



The court, presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, held that the accused's explanation confirmed his guilt.

Prosecuting, Inspector Gloria Ayim said the complainant, 32-year-old businesswoman, resided at Odumase Krobo with the victim, a Junior High School student.



She said in December 2021, the victim visited her mother at Amanfrom while on vacation and met the accused, now convict, as the boyfriend of her mother.



It said the victim, after spending her vacation at her mother's place, returned to Odumase Krobo.



The complainant noticed some changes on her and when she quizzed her, victim informed complainant that it was Acquaye who had sex with her on two occasions while her mother had gone to church.



Prosecution said Acquaye, after the act, warned the girl not to tell anyone else she would die.

It said a report was made to the police and a medical form was issued to her to seek medical attention.



Prosecution said a pregnancy test was conducted and it came out positive.



Additionally, on March 6, 2022, a scan was conducted, which indicated the victim was nine weeks and a day pregnant.



Acquaye was arrested and he admitted the offence in his charge statement.