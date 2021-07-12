55,000 students to benefit from GH¢ 84m government educational scholarship

Kingsley Agyemang is the Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat

About 55,000 people will benefit from the government's educational scholarship scheme for tertiary education in the 2021/2022 academic year, Kingsley Agyemang, the Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat has announced.

Speaking at a ceremony in Accra to open the online portal for the District level Scholarship Application Scheme, Kingsley Agyemang also announced that the government has allocated 85 million cedis worth of scholarship to the 55,000 beneficiaries, which will include applicants through the online District Level Scholarship Scheme.



The District Level Scholarship Scheme, which commenced last year, is a digital initiative by the government to decentralise the scholarship application process and also to make the process accessible to needy students at the local level through online portals.



Through the innovation, thousands of students were able to apply for scholarships successfully through the online portal from their local communities without travelling to Accra.



Speaking on the innovative online application portal, Kingsley Agyemang commended Vice President Bawumia for the idea, and also highlighted its benefits to thousands of beneficiaries.

"There was a great variance between successful and unsuccessful applicants in last year’s application. This goes to confirm that had it not been for the hardworking initiative of the Vice-President, those 47,000 students would not have benefitted from the programme,” he said.



Following the introduction of the online platform last year, 233,830 applications were received on the www.schalarshipgh.com portal. Out of this, 113,025 students were shortlisted and interviewed, with 47,000 being offered scholarships, totalling 65m Cedis.



The portal for the 2021/2022 academic year, which remains open, will close on July 21, this year.