55-year-old farmer at Abesim adjudge Best Farmer in Sunyani Municipality

Farmers of Bentu Nkwanta

Source: GNA

Benu-Nkwanta(B/R), Dec. 03,GNA - Mr Robert Kofi Yeboah, a 53-year-old farmer from Abesim has been adjudged the Sunyani Municipal Best Farmer.

For his prize, Mr Yeboah who had been a commercial farming for 25 years, took home a tricycle, knapsack sprayer two, three pairs of wellington boots, four cutlasses, three bars of key soap and a certificate.



The second best farmer, Mr Joseph Twumasi from Beyerden-Antwikrom, received a refrigerator, two knapsack sprayers, a cloth, four cutlasses, two pairs of wellington boots, three bars of key soap and a certificate.



Mr Opoku Ware from Abesim- Domeabra had the third position and took home half packet of roofing sheets, two knapsack sprayers, three bars of soap, four cutlasses, pick axe, two pairs of wellington boots and a certificate for his prize.



In all, 16 distinguished farmers in the municipality were rewarded at the 37th National Farmers' day held at Benue-Nkwanta.



Mr Ansu Kumi, Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE ) who spoke on the theme, " Planting for Food and Jobs - consolidating food systems in Ghana", said the municipality received and distributed 1,279 bags of rice under the programme in the 2021 crop season.



The government's flagship programmes aimed at boosting agriculture and improving the livelihood of farmers in the municipality in September 2021 they received 1279 bags of rice of with all the bags were distributed to beneficiary farmers.

In addition, he said 75 sachets of tomatoes were distributed to 66 farmers, 60 sachets of carrot supplied among 51 farmers as well as 80 sachets of cabbage.



Mr Kumi said Agriculture Extension Officers had been recruited to provide technical support to the farmers to improve production.



Mr John Fosu Denkyira, the Sunyani Municipal Director of Agriculture said crops, livestock and fishing farming were the major source of income for most farmers in the municipality.



He urged the people to take advantage of Planting for Food and Jobs and engaged in farming as a business activity.



Dr Gyasi Santo, a Lecturer at the Department of Horticulture and Crop Production of the faculty of Agriculture and Technology, University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) advised the farmers to engage Agriculture Extension Agents and learn new technologies to improve on their produce.