55-year-old pastor beheads wife at Assin Bereku

Sat, 1 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder and leader of the Truth Redemption Church in Assin Bereku is in the hands of the Police for allegedly beheading his own wife.

According to a report by Kasapafmonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb, 55-year-old Yaw Owusu went to the farm with his wife, Victoria Owusu on September 29, 2022, and returned home alone.

The suspect when interrogated about the whereabouts of his wife, gave contradictory statements.

The chief and elders of Assin Bereku who suspected foul play in Yaw Owusu’s account handed him over to the police in Assin Bereku who arrested the suspect.

Following his arrest, dozens of angry Assin Brereku youth besieged the police station to demand the release of the suspect for instant justice to be dealt on him.

Yaw Owusu has since been transferred from the Bereku Police Station to Assin Fosu while the body of his late wife has been retrieved by the police and deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary.



