55-year-old pastor beheads wife at Assin Bereku

Founder and leader of the Truth Redemption Church in Assin Bereku is in the hands of the Police for allegedly beheading his own wife.
According to a report by Kasapafmonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb, 55-year-old Yaw Owusu went to the farm with his wife, Victoria Owusu on September 29, 2022, and returned home alone.
The suspect when interrogated about the whereabouts of his wife, gave contradictory statements.
The chief and elders of Assin Bereku who suspected foul play in Yaw Owusu’s account handed him over to the police in Assin Bereku who arrested the suspect.
Following his arrest, dozens of angry Assin Brereku youth besieged the police station to demand the release of the suspect for instant justice to be dealt on him.
Yaw Owusu has since been transferred from the Bereku Police Station to Assin Fosu while the body of his late wife has been retrieved by the police and deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary.
Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:
GA/WA
- W/R: Attack on residents of Aboi Fie leaves one with gun wounds and two injuries
- Suspected thief allegedly lynched to death at Agric Nzema
- 24 illegal miners arrested
- Mankessim murder: Accused persons allegedly confess to killing three more people
- Murdered Canadian-based Ghanaian, sister laid to rest on same day
- Read all related articles