56-year-old Ghanaian woman becomes mother for the first time after giving birth to twins

Victoria Adorgu, 56, Successfully Gave Birth To Twins Victoria Adorgu, 56, successfully gave birth to twins -- Screenshot via TV3

Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: face2faceafrica.com

A 56-year-old Ghanaian woman, who was ridiculed and disparaged because of her inability to conceive, recently became a mother for the first time after she successfully gave birth to twins.

According to Ghanaian news outlet Asaase Radio, Victoria Adorgu delivered the set of twins at the LEKMA Hospital in the country’s capital city of Accra. The quinquagenarian mother eventually became pregnant after she underwent an In vitro Fertilization (IVF) procedure.

IVF, according to Mayo Clinic, is “a complex series of procedures used to help with fertility or prevent genetic problems and assist with the conception of a child.”

In an interview with TV3, an emotional Adorgu thanked God for making her a mother at her age. She also encouraged people facing fertility issues to not lose hope and trust in God’s timing.

“Thanks to Jesus and those who are praying for me, thanks … I am now called a mother …God has done a big thing for me. I encourage those who didn’t have. They should pray: a time will come … just one day God will do it,” the 56-year-old said.

“I pray for others. A lot of people, they should have the belief that God will do a miracle for them. I am now called a mother, [at] 56 years, and I have tried, tried, and prayed, and God has done a miracle.”

