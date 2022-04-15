1
Menu
News

56-year-old dies after well collapses on him during renovation at Assin Fosu

Well Kills Man Yaw George has lost his life after a Well he was renovating collapsed on him

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 56-year-old man, Yaw George has lost his life after a Well he was renovating collapsed on him for about 5 hours at Assin Fosu in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central region on Thursday.

Information gathered indicates that the Well has been in a bad condition for over 20 years and the deceased and his two (2) apprentices who had been contracted to renovate it were working on the well until the disaster happened.

Though the Assin Foso Fire, Police, and Ambulance services were dispatched to the scene right after the incident to rescue the deceased, the situation was beyond their capabilities.

The incident occurred around 10:am and it was until 3:10 pm that the Excavator exhumed his lifeless body from the collapsed well.

The deceased body has been deposited at St. Francis Xavier Hospital mortuary waiting for preservation.

Meanwhile, an investigation is ongoing by the Assin Foso Police Command

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Majid Michel arrested, interrogated for ‘talking drugs’ on radio
Meet Menaye Donkor, the stunning wife of Sulley Muntari
People are watching us – Randy Abbey tackles Bawumia’s aide over taxes
5 most hilarious MPs Ghanaians would love to keep in Parliament forever
Adwoa Safo finally breaks silence on absenteeism from Parliament
Billionaire Indimi flies his private jet into Tamale to mourn with Farouk Aliu Mahama
Why I travelled abroad, came back to do politics - Assin North MP speaks
The 3 lawyers Gloria Lamptey hired to take East Legon mansion, other properties for her
Assin North case: Why EC can't organise by-election - Nimako
Yoni Kulendi ruled as SC judge on Assin MP’s case