56-year-old fisherman commits suicide at Saltpond

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 56-year-old fisherman has committed suicide at Saltpond-Ankaful in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The incident happened on the evening of Sunday, April, 24,2022.

The deceased, Uncle Boboola had locked himself in his room and upon several calls, failed to respond so the door was broken only to find him hanging on a rope.

News of his death has thrown the fishing community into a state of shock and mourning as he was an affable person who related well with everyone in the community.

It is unknown why the father of three took his life, but residents suspect it is due to marital issues as he’s divorced.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at Saltpond hospital mortuary.

