56-year-old man burnt to death at Asafo Dadiesoba

The Ghana Fire Service team were at the scene to douse the inferno

• Samuel Kwadwo Fordjour has died in a fire outbreak at Asafo Dadiesoba

• This was as a result of an unattended-to electrical water heater overheating and igniting fire



• The Fire Service visited the scene to douse the fire



A 56-year-old Samuel Kwadwo Fordjour has been burnt to death after fire gutted a 23-storey building at Asafo Dadiesoba in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.



Reports indicate the fire started around midnight from the deceased’s room and lasted for about two hours.



The down floor of the building was also affected with six rooms completely destroyed.

Other occupants in the building were able to escape but the caretaker was also burnt after being trapped in one of the rooms.



The fire service team visited the scene to douse the fire.



Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Fire Command, DO3 Desmond Ackah noted that said the incident was caused by a water heater.



The deceased's body has been conveyed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation.