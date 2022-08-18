5
57-year-old man arrested for killing wife who denied him 'raw' sex

Raw Sex Man.png Gideon Tetteh, man accused of killing his wife

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

57-year-old Gideon Tetteh has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife for denying him unprotected sex (raw sex) at a community in Awutu Senya West Municipality in the Central Region.

According to a news report by GHOne TV, Gideon Tetteh and his wife, Saphina Bone, who is 45 years old, have always been fighting on the issue of having raw sex.

The report indicated that the deceased, Saphina Bone, always insisted on having protected sex because she wanted to avoid getting pregnant.

It said that the late Bone did not want to get pregnant again because of their financial challenges, as they had to take care of their five children.

It added that the suspect, Tetteh, who prefers to have sex without contraceptives, stripped his wife naked and tied her up before killing her, as she was trying to stop him from having unprotected sex with her.

The couple's neighbours heard of the incident and reported it to personnel of the Ghana Police Service at the Kasoa Police District command, who then arrested the suspect before he could escape.

The report also indicated the suspect is currently in the custody of the Police, even though the Police are yet to comment on the incident.

Watch the report on GHOne TV below:



IB/SEA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
