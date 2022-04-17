0
58-year-old woman rescued after falling from ferry on Oti River

1.21457345 Madam Yaa Ocalse, is a survivor from the ill-fated ferry

Sun, 17 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

A 58-year-old woman, who was found floating in the Oti River after falling overboard a ferry has been rescued by boat operators at Dambai, in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

Madam Yaa Ocalse, who was believed to have been a passenger on the Volta Queen ferry was reported as having been in the river for 15-minutes before being rescued by the boat operators crossing from Checki over-bank to Dambai.

It is not clear how she came to be in the river Oti.

The woman is responding to treatment for hypothermia, according to Mr Elijah Amegbe, physician assistant at the Dambai Health Centre.

Some passengers have reiterated the need to enforce wearing of life vests when travelling with boats and ferries to save lives during accidents on the Lake.

Others told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the government must build a bridge over River Oti to avoid future occurrences.

A visit to Dambai Health Centre by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), revealed that the victim was responding to treatment.

Source: GNA
