$5M bribe: CJ’s accuser is accomplished, has reputation to protect – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Officer

The National Communications officer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, Sammy Gyamfi has stressed that the bribery allegation against Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah needs to treated very seriously.

In his view, much as the reputation of the third arm of government and its head was at stake, it must be noted that the accuser in this case was also not a person of mean standing.



Sammy Gyamfi said lawyer Akwasi Afrifa has achieved so much in his years of legal practice and also had a reputation to protect when the facts of the matter are put to test.



GhanaWeb monitored comments he made on Accra-based Asempa FM’s ‘Ekosii Sen’ program on Monday.



“If it (accusation) was from a no-body, we will dismiss it. But this is coming from a senior lawyer, Akwasi Afrifa Esq., the lawyer behind the statement is a very senior lawyer with so many years at the bar.



“He has built a reputation for himself and every child in Kumasi will likely know him. He is one of the most successful, accomplished and reputable lawyers in the Ashanti region as far as I know, having lived there for the better part of my life."



Sammy Gyamfi furthered: “This is not a person known for making frivolous and unguarded allegations, at least the life he has lived and his character does not portray a stray talker.

“So for that kind of a senior lawyer with his training, experience and knowledge to come out and say this is what my client told me, is very disturbing indeed.”



Facts of the matter so far: Akwasi Afrifa in response to a petition filed against him by a client at the General Legal Counsil, GLC, alleged that the said client had told him about a US$5million bribe request from the CJ in a case he was presiding over.



“He further informed me that the Chief Justice had demanded a bribe of US$5,000,000 for a successful outcome to his case and that he had already paid US$500,000 to the Chief Justice," lawyer Afrifa alleged in response to his client's petition before the General Legal Council.



The client has since denied this claim in a statement.



On the part of the Chief Justice, he has gone through two routes to clear his name, first in a letter through the Judicial Service to the police CID, the CJ denied having anything to do with the potentially criminal matter and denied taking money to influence any decision.



“His Lordship the Chief Justice is saddened that without any shred of evidence, his name has been dragged into this sordid and potentially criminal matter.

"His Lordship further asserts that he has not demanded or received any money from any person to influence any decision,” the letter said.



Another petition has been filed at the GLC with the disciplinary committee of the council expected to sit on the matter.



The NDC at a press conference called for the CJ to step aside to allow for a formal probe as well as demanding that the proceedings of the probe be televised publicly due to the gravity of the allegation and implications thereof.



A pro-NDC group has also petitioned CHRAJ to look into the matter, a GNA report noted that CHARJ said the ASEPA petition was receiving the necessary attention.