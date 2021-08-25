$5m bribery claim: ASEPA to go back to CHRAJ

Pressure group Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability(ASEPA)

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has said it will petition the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) again over the $5 million bribery allegation against Chief Justice Annin Yeboah.

The latest decision comes after President Akufo-Addo dismissed their petition on the same matter.



CHRAJ had earlier discontinued its investigation into the case because it was being investigated by the presidency.’



Executive Director of ASEPA told Starr News “if anybody thinks that this is the end of the matte, it’s not the end of the matter. We had gone To CHRAJ earlier, and cHRAJ said the Council of State was looking into the matter and so they couldn’t do a double job on it.”

“So, we are going back to CHRAJ to ask CHRAJ to look into the matter again. We may go to court to compel CHRAJ to investigate the matter.”



He added “we will ensure some closure is brought to this matter to ensure that this matter is properly and adequately investigated. So, at all cost, this matter will be investigated and the criminal will be prosecuted.”