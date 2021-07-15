$5million bribery allegation: Why is Anin-Yeboah reluctant to step? – NDC MP

Member of Parliament for the Kumbungu Constituency, Dr Hamza Adam

The Member of Parliament for the Kumbungu Constituency, Dr Hamza Adam has indicated that Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah ought to step aside for a thorough investigation into the US$5 million bribery allegation leveled against him.

In an interview with Eric Ahianyo on the Morning Update on TV XYZ, the NDC MP stated that fairness would be established if the Chief Justice steps aside to give room for an impartial probe into the claim.



To him, that will help clear doubts in the minds of Ghanaians that the judiciary is corrupt, saying “the best is for the CJ to step aside. What is his fear and what is preventing him from setting aside”



“The NPP are those who want to politicize every issue. The CJ is not an angel and can be corrupt as well. So if there is an allegation against him, he cannot preside over the issue,” he said

Adam further stated that the people of Ghana are concerned about the happenings in the judiciary system and the right thing must be done to restore the confidence in the judiciary.



Reacting to the issue, the Member of Parliament for Anyaa- Sowutuom Constituency, Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, who was also on the programme, admonished the public not to attribute the allegation to a political interpretation.



The law marker said democracy should be tailored around competition of ideas and not blaming everything on politics as in the case of the CJ.