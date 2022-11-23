6 Ghanaian politicians with wide knowledge of football

Some Ghanaian politicians have distintuished themselves when it comes to knowledge in football

Ghana is described as a football nation and the average Ghanaian is a football fanatic.

But beyond fanaticism, some Ghanaians exhibit wide knowledge of the sports discipline. They have on several platforms demonstrated a deep understanding of the history of the beautiful game as well as being in tune with current trends.



In this piece, GhanaWeb puts the spotlight on politicians who fall within this category.



Haruna Iddrisu



The Member of Tamale Central, Haruna Iddrisu is a football investor who owns Division One League side, Steadfast Academy.



His knowledge of football has come to bear in various conversations about the game which the MP has made a contribution.



As an investor in the game, Haruna Iddrisu has been advocating for the development of football in the country noting its economic benefits.

Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is a self-confessed fan of Ghana Premier League side Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



The Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency takes time to engage in media discussions about football, especially on issues affecting his club.



Nana Obiri Boahen



Former New Patriotic Party Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen despite his busy schedule as a private legal practitioner makes time for everything concerning football.



Nana Obiri Boahen is a known supporter of Spanish football club FC Barcelona.

With his advanced age comes an accumulation of wide knowledge of football history on both the local and international front.



Kojo Twum Boafo



Twum Boafo served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Board under the erstwhile NDC government.



Twum Boafo aside from his political roots in the NDC is also a leading member of Ghana Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak.



Twum Boafo has never spared a chance to share his opinion on issues about Ghana’s national teams.



His years of association with Hearts of Oak have granted him a grasp of football history and ideas.





Kwabena Agyepong is a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party.



The former general secretary of the NPP before entering into mainstream politics practiced journalism.



His specialty in journalism was in sports where he run commentary on football games.



Kwabena Agyepong did not only watch the likes of Abedi Pele and Mohammed Polo play but also told the world how these legends dazzled through his commentary.



Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu is a former Deputy Minister for Information under the erstwhile NDC government.



The former deputy minister is a football enthusiast who always has an opinion to share about tactics.



His Facebook page is usually filled with his opinions about the national teams of Ghana.



