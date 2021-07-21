6 University of Ghana professors earn slots among Ghana’s top lecturers

The professors who play roles in various departments of the school were recognised for their works

The World Scientist and University rankings 2021 has named 6 professors of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) as part of the top 100 lecturers in the country.



Three of these Professors were ranked above 50 whilst the other three were between 50 and 100.



Prof. Joshua Y. Abor, former Dean of UGBS ranked 8th, Prof. Robert Ebo Hinson who is with the Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship came in 20th, Prof. Richard Boateng who is with the Department of Operations and Management Information Systems took the 35th position, Prof. Mohammed Amidu who is with the Department of Accounting placed 60th, Prof. Bedman Narteh who is with the Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship ranked 70th and Kwasi Dartey Baah who is with the Department of Organisation and Human Resource Management ranked 95th.

These 6, according to a myjoyonline report, were recognized for their research works and the influence of their universities; UGBS.



A statement by the University of Ghana Business School congratulated the lecturers, whilst stating that their feat is an indication of the school’s resolve to become a world-class one amongst its competitors globally.



“These rankings are a testament to the Business School’s resolve to become a world-class business school that develops leaders for the global stage through the provision of superb management education, and dissemination of pertinent cutting-edge research that address national and global development needs,” parts of the statement read.



