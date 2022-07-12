0
Menu
News

6 arrested for beating a 28-year-old mechanic to death

Dead File Photo Murder.jpeg File photo

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mechanic lynched because he looks like a murderer

Man beaten to death in Aburansa

I can’t believe my son is dead, Father of Mechanic lynched in Aburansa

Ghana Police Service have arrested six people suspected to be involved in the lynching of a 28-year-old mechanic in Aburansa in the Central Region.

According to adomonline.com, the 28-year-old mechanic, Festus Eduafo, was lynched because some residents claimed he looked like a murderer.

The report indicated that the victim was on his way to Aborbeano to visit his son.

In an interview with Adom News, personnel of the Central Region Police Command, who confirmed the arrest, said that the six suspects will assist with the investigation into the matter.

The police source said that it will do all it can to bring all the perpetrators to book.

Also, the Assemblyman for Ekumfi Asaasa Electoral Area, Prince Dankwa, urged the community members to assist the police with the investigation and commended the police for the work they had done so far.

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased, Joseph Amakye, has said that he is utterly dismayed by the death of his son, adding that he is yet to come to terms with it.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



IB/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Court dismisses request to keep Sir John’s assets frozen
Meet the pastor who is Ghana’s most-viewed live streamer
Mahama ditched me after becoming Mills' running mate – Nunoo-Mensah
Ablakwa jabs EC
Another Rawlings will rise up and cause a big mess - Nunoo-Mensah
Franklin Cudjoe advises leaders over Sri Lanka events
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Related Articles: