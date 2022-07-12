6 arrested for beating a 28-year-old mechanic to death

File photo

Mechanic lynched because he looks like a murderer

Man beaten to death in Aburansa



I can’t believe my son is dead, Father of Mechanic lynched in Aburansa



Ghana Police Service have arrested six people suspected to be involved in the lynching of a 28-year-old mechanic in Aburansa in the Central Region.



According to adomonline.com, the 28-year-old mechanic, Festus Eduafo, was lynched because some residents claimed he looked like a murderer.



The report indicated that the victim was on his way to Aborbeano to visit his son.



In an interview with Adom News, personnel of the Central Region Police Command, who confirmed the arrest, said that the six suspects will assist with the investigation into the matter.

The police source said that it will do all it can to bring all the perpetrators to book.



Also, the Assemblyman for Ekumfi Asaasa Electoral Area, Prince Dankwa, urged the community members to assist the police with the investigation and commended the police for the work they had done so far.



Meanwhile, the father of the deceased, Joseph Amakye, has said that he is utterly dismayed by the death of his son, adding that he is yet to come to terms with it.



