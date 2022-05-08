6 incumbent NPP chairmen lose seats in Upper West constituency elections

New Patriotic Party flag

NPP holds constituency executive elections

Attacked Sissala West Nasara Coordinator retains his seat



Two NPP chairmen, Sissala East and Nandom escape defeat in executive elections



Six incumbent chairmen of the governing New Patriotic Party have lost their seats in the Upper West Region.



Out of the lot that partook in the elections, only two were able to retain their seats in the just ended constituency executive elections after going unopposed.



A total of 308 persons contested for various positions in the elections in the 11 constituencies, and per a citinewsroom report, 6,712 delegates showed up for voting.

In the Wa Central Constituency, "incumbent chairman, Ali Kamara lost to Osman Hamid, while Kuunifaa Kennedy beat Alhaji Donkor to become the new chairman of the Lawra constituency," citinewsroom reported.



"Alhaji Sumaila and Felix Naa won the Wa East and Dafiama-Busie-Issa chairmanship slots respectively after defeating the incumbents," it added.



The Sissala West Nasara Coordinator who was attacked by some thugs and is receiving medical care however won his seat.



Meanwhile, security was tight during the executive elections in all the eleven constituencies in the Upper West region.