6 injured, properties destroyed after rival groups clash at Ntonso

At least six people are injured when some youth groups scuffled on the streets of Ntonso, a tourism community in Ghana’s Ashanti Region, local media reported.

A dozen of young men, some of whom were wielding machetes and clubs went on rampage destroying properties forcing many to flee for safety, images widely shared online showed on Monday.



Businesses and schools were forced to close down as many fled for safety, images available to dailymailgh.com showed.



Opinion leaders said the fight is believed to have started on Sunday and escalated today at ‘No Size’, a popular pub in the community.

A local reporter Akwasi Oppong said: “At a point, police had to fire shots to keep the two sides during a planned reprisal attack.”



“Some suspects were arrested at the scene but are yet to be accounted for,” Oppong said during a telephone interview with dailymailgh.com.



In a community dominated by Muslim youth and indigenes, security has been beefed up at Ntonso to protect life and property.