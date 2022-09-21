0
Menu
News

6 mechanic shops destroyed by fire

Fire22 Four cars were also destroyed by the blaze that occurred on Tuesday

Wed, 21 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Six mechanic shops have been gutted by fire at Dadiesoba in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti region.

Four cars were also destroyed by the blaze that occurred on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Responding to distress calls, the firefighters were able to confine and douse the fire from further spreading.

Welding activity on a fuel tank in one of the shops, the regional Public Relations Officer for the Ghana National Fire Service, DOIII Peter Addai, said triggered the fire.

Mr. Addai told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah that the mechanics tried to put out the inferno but got out of hand and widely spread in the process.

Swift intervention by the firefighters from the Metro Fire Station after receiving distress calls around 10:42 am, he said put the fire under total control.

No casualties were recorded.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP will be declared winner in 2024 elections - Prophet Badu Kobi
Valerie Sawyerr takes on 'incompetent' Chief of Staff
Ghanaian-born ex-PA of Queen Elizabeth II escorted her on final journey
The four Ghanaians who formally attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
September 21 declared public holiday
I'm defending her for my daily bread - Aisha Huang's lawyer
Sammy Gyamfi slams Akufo-Addo
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000
Related Articles: