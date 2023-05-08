6
Menu
News

6-month-old baby found dead in a polytank

Dfghfd The baby drowned in a Polytank at a construction site near the house

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

A six-month-old baby has been found dead in a Polytank filled with water at a construction site at the Nkurakan community in Yilo Krobo Municipality in the Eastern region.

The baby got missing on Saturday, May 6, 2023, but was found drowned in Polytank erected about 8 feet tall above ground level the next day Sunday afternoon.

The mother is said to have left the now-deceased baby in the custody of other children to fetch water. But upon return, the children told her a man came around and picked up the baby.

A frantic search for the baby proved futile on the fateful Saturday.

A continuous search on Sunday found the baby drowned in a Polytank at a construction site near the house.

A ladder was used to climb the Polytank to get inside to retrieve the body of the baby.

The body has been deposited at the morgue of Eastern Regional Hospital by Police to aid the investigation.

The Police have not meanwhile arrested a suspect.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
National Cathedral: Ablakwa explains why he kicked ‘court papers’
Use of Asanteman flag on coronation flyer draws Twitter chatter
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police
Joseph Yamin escapes assault from NDC youth
I have never said Bawumia will become president – Buaben Asamoa
National Cathedral: Cathedral Secretariat responds to Ablakwa's Scandal publications