6 more die of suspected yellow fever

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye — Director-General, GHS

• GES suspects yellow fever outbreak

• 14 persons have died in the Savannah Region



• Delayed report to hospital facility causes of death



Six new deaths have been recorded from the suspected yellow fever outbreak in the Savannah Region.



This puts the number of persons who have died from the disease so far at 14.



The individuals include a male adult and 13 children.



According to Graphic Online, “twenty-two persons who contracted the disease are currently on admission at the West Gonja Municipal Hospital in Damongo, while 17 others have been treated and discharged from the same facility.

This was revealed by the Savannah Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Chrysantus Kubio. According to her, all the cases were recorded in the West Gonja Municipality and the North Gonja District.



He indicated that the new cases were recorded after the regional health directorate intensified its surveillance in the various communities.



He added that most of the initial deaths were due to the delay in reporting to the health facilities.



Dr Kubio indicated that the directorate had dispatched medical personnel to the affected communities to vaccinate and screen the residents.



"There is no cause for alarm because we are doing everything possible to contain the situation," he assured.



He advised the residents to report early to the health facilities for medical checkups when they detect any signs and symptoms of the disease.

Background In October 2021 The Ghana Health Service issued a statement announcing that there is a suspected case of Yellow Fever recorded in the Savannah Region.



Eight persons are said to have died from the suspected Yellow Fever.



According to the GHS, samples taken to test for other viral infections such as Ebola, Lassa, Marbug and Zika all tested negative.



It said the affected persons were nomads from slated communities in the West and North Gonja.



The GHS has therefore admonished the public to avoid mosquito bites or take the vaccination against Yellow Fever if they had never taken it.