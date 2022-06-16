0
6-year-old girl burnt to death at Domeabra

Fire Razes Eight Bedroom House Completely At Ohwim 1.jpeg Phyllis body was found in bed during crime scene management

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sick girl dies while resting

Kindergarten pupil burnt beyond recognition

Police commence investigations into death of 6-year-old girl

A 6-year-old pupil at the Dream School at Sefwi Domeabra in the Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region has been burnt beyond recognition in a wildfire that consumed part of the school, Dailyguide reports

The girl identified as Phyllis Afriyie is reported to have been found dead in the building which had been on fire for several hours by fire officials.

According to the report, Phyllis Afriyie was unwell and was asked to rest in one of the rooms in the school but unfortunately could not escape before the fire incident. The Deputy Commander of the Western North Regional Fire Service Command, Michael Nunoo, who confirmed the incident indicated that they had no information about somebody trapped in the building, hence their focus was solely on dousing the fire.

He said they were only informed one of the pupils was missing after they had completed the exercise.

“It was during crime scene management that the body of Phyllis was found in bed, burnt beyond recognition,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Sefwi Wiawso Divisional Police Headquarters has initiated investigations into the incident after conveying the body to the Sefwi Wiaso Government Hospital morgue.

