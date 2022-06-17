60-year-old groundnut farmer arrested for murdering wife

File photo of a person behind bars

Source: GNA

Mr. Robert Ayambile, a 60-year-old groundnut farmer, is in the grips of the Bono East Regional Police Command for allegedly murdering his 55-year-old wife, Madam Yaa kaya.

Mr. Ayambile allegedly butchered his wife with a cutlass to death on their groundnut farm at Nkwabeng-Nanakumaa, a suburb of the Nkoranza South Municipality.



Mr. Daniel Owureadu, Chairman of the Nkoranza South Municipal Security Committee in the Bono East Region, confirmed the incident and said his office received information that someone had been murdered on a farm in the Nkwabeng -Nanakumaa community.



Mr. Owureadu said he quickly informed the Police, and a search party was immediately dispatched to the said farm and retrieved a lifeless body with several cutlass wounds on a woman who was suspected to be in her late 50s; in effect, the Police followed up and arrested the suspect Ayambile in connection with the murder.



He is currently assisting the Police in the investigation.



He hinted that the body had since been deposited at the Saint Theresa's Hospital mortuary in the Nkoranza South Municipality for further investigations.

Mr. Owureadu, who also doubles as the Nkoranza South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Nkoranza, expressed worry over the issue and said such heinous acts must not repeat themselves in the area, describing the act as inhuman and condemnable in all aspects of life.



Mr. Owureadu assured the Municipal Security Committee's commitment to protecting lives and property, indicating that it was ready to clamp down on any social misfits and maintain the peace being enjoyed to improve the socio-economic development of the area.



He urged residents to resist anger and redirect their grievances to the appropriate quarters such as the Traditional authority, Police, and the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) for redress instead of taking the law into their hands which would not augur well for their wellbeing.



In an effort to contact the Police on the matter, the GNA observed that the case was still under investigation at the Bono East Regional Police Command, a close source from the command hinted.