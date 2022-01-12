60-year-old man burnt to death in Kumasi

File photo: The fire engulfed portions of a 14-bedroom house

A 60-year-old man identified as Akwasi Asare has reportedly died from an inferno that engulfed portions of a 14-bedroom house at Kronum in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The charred body of the deceased was discovered in one of the rooms after a Fire Crew dispatched to the scene on Monday brought the blaze under control.



An assemblyman of the area Elvis Nyantakyi is reported by Daily Guide to have given an account of the incident.



"It happened close to the Angel Factory. Nine of the rooms were completely razed down. The victim who is on his sickbed got trapped in the blaze after all attempts to rescue him failed".



"His body has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital as we speak. His family has been to the police to officially report to them," he stated.



The cause of the fire, which is said to have led to the destruction of properties worth thousands of cedis, is yet to be communicated by the fire officials.

However, the deceased's body has been identified by the family, who are engaging with security officers to establish the cause of the fire outbreak.



Meanwhile, the Ghana National Fire Service says it has recorded at least 60 fire outbreaks in the Ashanti Region alone in the first ten days of 2022.



The Fire Service thus says it is rolling out strategies to educate the public to avert such incidents.



"With just ten days into the year and this is what we are faced with, it is nothing good to write home about. So as a command, we have designed a pragmatic approach with community engagement to ensure the fire incidents are reduced drastically", said a spokesperson for the service in the Ashanti Region, DO III Peter Osei Addai.