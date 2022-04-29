60-year-old man found dead after heavy downpour at Kasoa High-Tension

Remains of the late Kwame Owuo being wrapped

An elderly man believed to be in his 60s, by the name Kwame Owuo, has been found dead after a heavy downpour on the dawn of Thursday, April 28, 2022.

According to information gathered, he was found at High-tension, a suburb of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region.



Some residents who spoke to the media concerning the incident said the deceased had been living in the area for many years but without accommodation till his ill health and sudden death.



One of the residents who narrated her encounter with the body said, “I haven’t been home so when I returned, I couldn’t see his face due to the position he was laid in. So I touched him and he didn’t respond then I covered him with his cloth.”



They noted that several attempts have been made to reach his family who are non-residents of the community but has proved futile till the news about his passing.

Awutu Senya East National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Director, Mr. Kwame Amoah, who visited the scene with his team of officials blamed the residents for failing to report to the police about his ill health and homeless state.



“Our preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased had been sick for three months yet had been spending the nights on the street. Knowing this, they should have reported for the situation to be addressed…”



He assured that his outfit and concerned institutions would find out the whereabouts of his family knowing that he has children.



Meanwhile, the body of the late Kwame Owuo has been conveyed to the Police Morgue in the region for preservation and onward collection by family members for burial.