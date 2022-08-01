1
Menu
News

62-year-old private security man murdered, buried at Kpaguri

Aboaso Communal Conflict Suspect Provisionally Charged For Murder File photo

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Upper West Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into the alleged murder of a private Security man, Mumuni Jartoe at Kpaguri, a suburb of Wa.

The deceased, 62, according to the police report left home for work at Kpaguri on Friday, July 29, 2022 at about 8:00 pm and did not return.

A search party was thus mounted for the deceased, amid police investigations.

On Sunday, July 31, 2022 at about 11:00 am the deceased’s body was discovered in a shallow grave in an uncompleted building opposite the stores he guards at Kpaguri.

“Body of deceased was exhumed with the assistance of the Municipal Environment Health Directorate and same conveyed to the Regional Hospital/Wa, where the Medical Doctor on duty confirmed subject dead,” Head of Public Affairs of the Command, Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng said.

The body has since been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.

Watch the latest GhanaWeb Special below:



Watch the latest episode of The Untold below:



Watch the latest episode of People & Places below:

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Related Articles: