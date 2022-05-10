10
64-year-old retiree arrested for allegedly threatening Supreme Court judge

Supreme Court Judges

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Retiree cautions against partisan rulings by apex court

Family and lawyer protest mode of arrest and arraignment before court

Courts come under intense scrutiny from NDC

Livingston Bosso, a 64-year-old retired quantity surveyor with the State Housing Corporation, has reportedly been picked up by the police for allegedly threatening a Supreme Court judge.

News portal citinewsroom.com reports that the retiree was arrested by four plain-clothed men together with a police on Friday, May 6, 2022 without explanation to the family.

According to a relative who spoke to Citi News, Mr. Bosso was “arrested in a Rambo style and taken to the National Security’s blue gate facility without any explanations.”

The relative added that information available to the family was that the retired surveyor had been arrested for sending a text message to an old-time friend who is a Supreme Court judge, cautioning him and the bench to be circumspect with judgments in order not to court public disaffection.

Jerry John, the lawyer for Mr. Bosso, explained to Citi News that his client was already facing trial.

He said that he (Mr. Bosso) was on Monday “surreptitiously arraigned without informing the family or his lawyer.

He was told to plead guilty to whatever charges were read to him with a promise that the judge will immediately pardon and discharge him with an instruction to apologize to the Supreme Court judge”.

According to the lawyer, Mr. Bosso informed him that one police prosecutor called Inspector Asiedu Brobbey told him not to mention anything about the court prosecution to his family and that he will be released upon admitting his “offense”.

“As it stands, we have not seen the charge sheet, we do not know what Mr Bosso has been charged with and why he is being remanded,” Jerry John said.

Mr Bosso was, however, remanded into police custody to reappear before the court on May 23, 2022.

