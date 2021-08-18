65-year-old woman murdered at Assin-Atintan

File Photo

The Assin North District Police Command has exhumed the mortal remains of a 65-year-old woman who was murdered and buried by some unknown assailants at Assin-Ntenkyeme near Assin-Bereku, the district capital.

The hardworking farmer, known in the community as Maame Ama Badua alias "Madame Soldier", had her body slashed into two pieces and buried separately.



Chief superintendent Isaac Tetteh, Assin-Praso District Commander who confirmed the tragedy to the Ghana News Agency, said the lower abdomen joining the waist was separated from the upper part of the body and the head chopped off.



He said the police also found the decomposing liver of the deceased but the head could not be found.



Chief Supt. Tetteh stated that, on Monday, August 16, at about 10:25 hours, the police in Assin-Breku received complaints from Mr Charles Ohene Andoh, the District Chief Executive, Mr Kojo Ackah, and Abusuapayin Joseph Affum that Mr Ackah's mother, Ama Bedua, 65, was missing.



According to them, the deceased set off to her farm on Thursday, August 15, at about 0700 hours and did not return home.



He said the police together with some community members mounted a search for the deceased and about 16:25 hours on Monday, August 16, found the decapitated decomposing body of the woman at a village called Ntenkyeme, a farming community near Assin-Breku.

The scene of the crime was about 26 metres from a footpath to the bush where the police found the grasses disturbed with two shallow holes with the separate parts of the body parts buried in them and the police exhumed them.



"It was visible that apart from chopping off the deceased head, the body was also in a bad stated" he noted and assured that the police would go all out to arrest the perpetrators to face the law.



The body of the deceased had since been deposited at St. Francis Xavier Hospital morgue in Assin-Fosu and investigations were ongoing.



Nana Kotroka Frimpong Baah II, the Acting Chief of Assin-Breku, and Mr Charles Saasi, the Assemblyman for the Area regretted the sad incident and recent surge in killings in the area and called on the Police Administration to beef up security.



They complained about increasing mass-up of the youth from all walks of life in the area and pleaded with the Police Administration to move the District Police Command to Assin-Breku which was the district capital.