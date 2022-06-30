66 Artillery Regiment donates blocks to complete Volta Press Centre

Mr. Emmanuel Agbaxodechairman-elect for Volta regional chapter of GJA and Fealtenut Connel Edwin

The Commanding Officer of the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho, Fealtenut Connel Edwin Sarpong Appiah on Thursday, June 30, 2022, donated some 500 pieces of cement block to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Volta chapter.

The donation followed the CO's pledge he made to the Association last year and it is aimed to speed up works on the Press Centre project, situated in the Volta regional capital, Ho.



Chairman of the Association, Mr. Emmanuel Agbaxode visited the Commander to officially introduce himself to him and also received the blocks.



According to the Chairman, he's poised to complete the facility which was initiated by his predecessor, Mr. Kafui Kanyi. He is optimistic about completing the project and initiating new ones such as capacity building for journalists in the region, a scholarship scheme for young journalists, affordable housing, and the welfare of members.

The Commander pledged to keep the cordial relationship the GJA has with his unit and wished the newly elected executives of the association the best of luck in their lines of duty.



The GJA, Volta/Oti, and the 66 Artillery Regiment over the years worked together as far as development of peace in the region is concerned.