67-year-old man jailed 20 years for impregnating 12-year-old

Man pleads guilty for impregnating girl, 12

Have mercy on me, I have children, Man tells court



Court sentence man to 20 years in jail



A 67-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for impregnating a 12-year-old girl.



This comes after Yaw Alhassan pleaded guilty with an explanation after he was charged with defilement.

In court, Yaw Alhassan admitted he had sex with the victim on two occasions, adding that it was rather the victim who visited him, caressed and sat on him which led to the sexual encounter.



Alhassan, who is married with kids, according to GBConline.com told the court the victim’s family, “wanted to abort the pregnancy for her so he had offered GHC500 and GHC280 on two occasions for the abortion, which cost GHC1, 500.”



He prayed to the court to have mercy on him since he had kids who were attending school and the youngest, nine-year-old.



The Court initially gave Yaw Alhassan 21 years imprisonment, but an intervention by Captain Retired (Rtd) Nkrabeah Effah Darteh, saw a reduction of the sentence from 21 years to 20 years.