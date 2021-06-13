7 Fulani armed men kidnap colleague, takes ransom of GH¢29,000 before his release

The Fulanis kidnap their colleague

A Fulani man at Soalepe near Damongo was kidnapped by 7 other heavily armed and hooded Fulanis who demanded a ransom of GH¢50,000 before the release of the kidnapped man but the family handed over GH¢29,000 before the man was released.

Bole based Nkilgi FM spoke to the Assemblyman for Achubunyor electoral area (which includes Soalepe) Hon Kipo Yakubu and he confirmed the kidnapping incident explaining that the kidnapped man who is an Alhaji and a cattle owner was on his way to check his cattle when he was kidnapped.



The Assemblyman said the kidnapping of the Fulani Alhaji by his fellow Fulanis happened on 5th June, 2021 around 6:00pm with a call made to his people to pay GHc50,000 ransom before he is released.



The Assemblyman said he was called by the family of the victim and so advised them to report the issue to the police which they did at Damongo with their statements taken.



Hon Kipo said the Police commenced their investigation by visiting the Soalepe community where the kidnapped is based for preliminary investigations.



Hon Kipo said the Police called the number of the kidnappers and tried luring the kidnappers to Soale but did not succeed.



According to the Assemblyman, the police tried moving into the area the kidnappers were likely to be but realised it is far from Solepe and has no accessible vehicle route.

Hon Kipo said the community had no option after all the unsuccessful attempts by the police than to mobilise and sent on motorbikes GH¢29,000 for the release of the kidnapped man on 10th June, 2021.



The Assemblyman said reports by those who sent the money said the kidnappers were heavily armed.



The Assemblyman said the Police have been duly informed of the new development.



He commended the police for doing their best.



This is the second time kidnapping cases involving Fulanis have been brought to light in Damongo and many are gave complaint that kidnapping is a new thing they have heard of.